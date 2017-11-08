FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election: media
November 8, 2017 / 1:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Phil Murphy was elected governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, CNN and MSNBC projected, sweeping to victory in the race to succeed unpopular Republican Governor Chris Christie on a liberal agenda that included a $15 minimum wage and increased school funding.

Phil Murphy, the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of New Jersey, speaks to the media after voting in Middletown, New Jersey, U.S., November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Murphy, a former investment banker and ambassador to Germany, beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, who was hampered by her association with Christie and lagged in fundraising. A one-time presidential candidate, Christie has hit record-low approval ratings as he closes out his eight-year tenure in the Democratic-leaning state.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney

