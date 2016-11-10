FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japan's Nippon Steel fears Trump threat to NAFTA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 10, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 10 months ago

Japan's Nippon Steel fears Trump threat to NAFTA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is concerned about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to renegotiate or scrap a North American trade pact because of possible adverse effects on its business in Mexico.

Trump has vowed if elected to force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States, as part of an effort to protect and restore American jobs.

Nippon Steel, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, has two plants in Mexico to supply steel sheets and pipes for Japanese and other automakers that produce cars to ship north to the giant U.S. market.

"I don't think it would be easy to scrap NAFTA, but if it happens, we will suffer a severe impact," Toshiharu Sakae, Nippon Steel's executive vice president, told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are worried that his plan to put America first, which suggests an inward-looking policy, not hegemony, may lead to a trend towards a lower dollar and put the brakes on free trade," he said.

Asked whether the Tokyo-based company is considering any contingency plans, Sakae said: "Not yet."

"It will take some time for the new administration to map out its policies. We'll need to closely watch how things will develop," he said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.