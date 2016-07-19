FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
California Republican staffers in Ohio develop Norovirus symptoms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 19, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

California Republican staffers in Ohio develop Norovirus symptoms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nearly a dozen staffers from the California Republican party have developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms that could be Norovirus at a resort in Sandusky, Ohio, about 65 miles (100 km) from the site of this week's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

The group was an advance team for the state's delegation to the convention. Health officials said the illness was only affecting staff who arrived last Thursday, and none of the delegates to the convention are believed to be sick.

"It looks like Norovirus. We're not 100 percent sure," said Peter Schade, the Erie County health commissioner who is investigating the outbreak. He said test results for the virus were still pending.

Schade said the staffers were showing symptoms of the disease when they arrived. "They brought whatever they had with them," he said.

The staffers arrived at the Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky on Thursday to handle logistics at the hotel and became sick with Norovirus-like symptoms, which include stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea and vomiting.

Norovirus is highly contagious and individuals may begin to feel better but can still spread it to others. Schade said the sick individuals are staying in their hotel rooms to avoid spreading the virus.

Norovirus is sometimes called the cruise ship virus because infections usually occur in places such as hospitals, cruise ships and universities, where people eat and live in close quarters.

Norovirus is the most common cause of foodborne disease outbreaks in the United States. It affects about 19 million to 21 million people in the United States each year, causing between 570 to 800 related deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.