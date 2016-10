WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. North Carolina's Democratic Party has sued the state's election board in an effort to extend the voter registration deadline there for at least five days, WRAL.com reported on Friday.

State officials said earlier this week they would not extend the regular deadline to register to vote, which ends on Friday, despite widespread damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew. A U.S. judge in Florida on Wednesday granted residents there six extra days to register following the storm's disruption.

