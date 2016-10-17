FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican office in North Carolina hit with flammable material: authorities
October 16, 2016 / 7:39 PM / 10 months ago

Republican office in North Carolina hit with flammable material: authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The local Republican Party headquarters in Orange County, North Carolina, was struck overnight with a flammable material thrown through a front window of the building, local authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

Someone also spray-painted graffiti including a swastika and the words "Nazi Republicans leave town or else" on an adjacent building, the town of Hillsborough said on its website.

"The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building’s interior before going out," the statement said. No damage estimates were yet available.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
