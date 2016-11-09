A man moves signs after a U.S. Election Watch event hosted by the U.S. Embassy at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man takes a selfie with a cut-out of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a U.S. Election Watch event hosted by the U.S. Embassy at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Wednesday that he believed Donald Trump would maintain the current U.S. policy of pressuring North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests, if he wins the presidential election.

"Trump has indicated that the greatest problem facing the world is the nuclear threat and members of his national security team hold the position that favor's applying strong pressure against the North," Yun said.

He made the comments in a meeting with members of parliament scheduled to discuss the results of the U.S. presidential election. The North conducted its fourth and fifth nuclear tests in January and September, drawing widespread international condemnation.

(This version of the story corrects quote)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)