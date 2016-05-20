FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NRA, the top U.S. gun lobby group, endorses Trump in presidential race
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 20, 2016 / 7:24 PM / a year ago

NRA, the top U.S. gun lobby group, endorses Trump in presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association endorsed Republican Donald Trump for U.S. president on Friday and he responded by promising to serve the country’s top gun lobby group well.

Trump, his party’s presumptive nominee for the Nov. 8 presidential election, praised the NRA and took a swipe at Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, saying she wants to abolish the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms.

The billionaire businessman has opposed gun-free zones and promised to protect Americans’ rights to self-defense.

“I will not let you down,” Trump told the gathering in Louisville, Kentucky.

The NRA is the country’s leading gun-rights advocacy group.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.