U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on divisiveness in U.S. politics at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama did not specify a candidate preference in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Thursday.

Earnest was asked about a New York Times report that said Obama told Democratic donors to rally behind candidate Hillary Clinton during the fundraiser in Austin, Texas last weekend.