Obama will not endorse a candidate in 2016 Democratic presidential race: White House
January 10, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Obama will not endorse a candidate in 2016 Democratic presidential race: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while delivering a statement in the East Room of the White House in Washington in this January 5, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will not publicly endorse a candidate before the 2016 Democratic primary election, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said on Sunday.

“We’ll do exactly what has been done in the past,” McDonough said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He said Obama will be “out there” campaigning after the primary election to help support the Democratic candidate.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

