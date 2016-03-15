FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: rejects efforts to encourage violence on U.S. campaign trail
March 15, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Obama: rejects efforts to encourage violence on U.S. campaign trail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the Chief of Missions Conference at the State Department in Washington March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he was dismayed by what was happening on the U.S. presidential campaign trail and, in a reference to Republican front-runner Donald Trump, said he rejected any measures to encourage violence.

“I reject any effort to spread fear or encourage violence ... or to turn Americans against one another,” Obama said during an event on Capitol Hill.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
