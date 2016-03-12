Trump spokeswoman denies media report that Ohio rally canceled

U.S. Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

(Reuters) - A spokeswoman for U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Saturday denied a media report that he had canceled an Ohio rally because of security concerns.

The Cincinnati.com news website had quoted Eric Deters, a local spokesman for Trump’s campaign, as saying the candidate’s Secret Service security detail could not complete preparations in time to hold the event on Sunday at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center.

But Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in an email: “We don’t know Eric Deters. There has been no cancellation.”

Ohio is among five states holding primary elections on Tuesday. A Trump rally in Chicago was called off on Friday after scuffles between Trump supporters and protesters.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.