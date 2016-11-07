Clinton's pantsuits inspire flashmob video

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts before boarding her campaign plane at Miami international airport in Miami, Florida, U.S., October 26, 2016.

(Reuters) - Hillary Clinton's signature colorful pantsuits got a shout-out from dozens of women who staged a flashmob in support of the Democratic presidential candidate in Washington D.C.

Dressed in red, black, blue and pink pantsuits, the group danced on Friday to "Salute" by British girl band Little Mix for a YouTube video organized by Clinton supporters called "DC Power Pantsuit Flashmob".

Organizer Jamie Poslosky said she came up with the idea because she was feeling depressed by the bitter rhetoric that has marked the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign between Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"I thought rather than sit and stew and be despondent I would try to find something really empowering and positive to do and clearly, as was shown here, there's a real energy and desire by a lot of people to just be proud and loud and supportive," Poslosky said.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady who is hoping to become the first woman elected to the White House, has faced frequent scrutiny of her appearance during her years in the public eye including criticism of her hair style. Pantsuits have become her trademark in recent years.

Opinion polls show Clinton and Trump in a close race ahead of Tuesday's election.