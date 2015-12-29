FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Pataki to drop 2016 presidential bid: Boston Globe
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 29, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Pataki to drop 2016 presidential bid: Boston Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

George Pataki delivers his opening statement during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Former New York Governor George Pataki told some supporters on Tuesday he would drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, the Boston Globe reported.

A spokesman for Pataki, who ranked at the bottom of the Republican pack in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, did not respond to a request for comment. Pataki’s campaign said in a statement that he would release a “special message” later on Tuesday but did not detail what he would say.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.