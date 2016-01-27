FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former NY Governor Pataki endorses Republican Rubio for U.S. president
January 26, 2016 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Former NY Governor Pataki endorses Republican Rubio for U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks at an American Legion Hall in Oskaloosa, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate George Pataki endorsed Marco Rubio for the party’s presidential nomination on Tuesday, saying he believed the U.S. senator had a broad-based campaign and the ability to unite Americans.

Pataki, a former New York governor who suspended his own presidential bid in late December, said in an interview on Fox News that Rubio’s experience in Congress will help him lead the military and stand up to threats from abroad.

“I have no doubt that Marco Rubio is ready today to lead this country, to serve and lead as our president, and to bring us together,” he said.

Pataki, 70, said he plans to campaign for the 44-year-old senator from Florida.

“He’s someone who understands not just New England or the Northeast; he understands this country,” Pataki said.

“I think he has the staying power and the vision to win not just the nomination, but most importantly, you have got to win the election,” he said. “And I think he will.”

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu

