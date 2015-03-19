FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials say Paul has not filed paperwork to run for U.S. president
March 19, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Officials say Paul has not filed paperwork to run for U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) said on Thursday that Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has not filed official paperwork to become a candidate for U.S. president in 2016.

The FEC’s comments came after the CNBC cable network reported that Paul had filed such documents.

“We do not have a filing indicating Rand Paul is running,” an FEC spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman for Paul also said the senator had not filed anything with the FEC.

Reporting By Will Dunham and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
