Officials say Paul has not filed paperwork to run for U.S. president

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) said on Thursday that Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has not filed official paperwork to become a candidate for U.S. president in 2016.

The FEC’s comments came after the CNBC cable network reported that Paul had filed such documents.

“We do not have a filing indicating Rand Paul is running,” an FEC spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman for Paul also said the senator had not filed anything with the FEC.