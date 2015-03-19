Officials say Paul has not filed paperwork to run for U.S. president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) said on Thursday that Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has not filed official paperwork to become a candidate for U.S. president in 2016.
The FEC’s comments came after the CNBC cable network reported that Paul had filed such documents.
“We do not have a filing indicating Rand Paul is running,” an FEC spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman for Paul also said the senator had not filed anything with the FEC.
