Republican Rand Paul to offer bill to halt U.S. visas for refugees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Monday he would introduce a bill to put an immediate moratorium on U.S. visas for refugees fleeing extremist groups.
Paul, speaking after attacks in Paris last week linked to Islamic State militants, said he would halt visas for people from about 30 countries with major jihadist activity and impose a waiting period for people coming from countries that have visa waiver agreements with the United States.
