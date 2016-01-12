Rand Paul says he did not qualify for Thursday's prime-time presidential debate

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on Monday he has been told by Fox Business Network, host of Thursday’s Republican presidential debate, he will not qualify for the prime-time debate based on his low standing in opinion polls.

Paul said in an interview on CNN he had declined an invitation by Fox Business to participate in Thursday’s evening earlier debate for low-polling candidates.

Fox Business Network is expected to announced the line-up of candidates for the prime-time and “undercard” debates later on Monday.

