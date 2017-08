U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd at a campaign rally at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 6, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency on Tuesday as voters in California, the nation's most populous state, head to the polls.

In a statement, the California Democrat praised the former U.S. secretary of state and called on supporters of rival Bernie Sanders "to advance our shared fight."