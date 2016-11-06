FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pence: Both sides would accept clear outcome to U.S. election
#Politics
November 6, 2016 / 2:39 PM / 10 months ago

Pence: Both sides would accept clear outcome to U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Sunday pledged Donald Trump's campaign would accept a "clear outcome" to the U.S. presidential election but said both campaigns reserved legal options if there was a disputed result.

"The campaign has made it very clear that a clear outcome, obviously, both sides will accept. But I think both campaigns have also been very clear that in the event of disputed results, they reserve all rights and remedies," Pence said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
