Pence: Both sides would accept clear outcome to U.S. election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Sunday pledged Donald Trump's campaign would accept a "clear outcome" to the U.S. presidential election but said both campaigns reserved legal options if there was a disputed result.

"The campaign has made it very clear that a clear outcome, obviously, both sides will accept. But I think both campaigns have also been very clear that in the event of disputed results, they reserve all rights and remedies," Pence said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."