9 months ago
Trump taps Pence to lead transition team, removes New Jersey's Christie: NYT
November 11, 2016 / 7:29 PM / 9 months ago

Trump taps Pence to lead transition team, removes New Jersey's Christie: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as Vice President-elect Mike Pence applauds (L) at their election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has removed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as leader of his transition team, handing the reins over to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, a former U.S. lawmaker with deep Washington ties, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Times, citing several sources close to the transition team, said Trump told advisers he wanted to use Pence's contacts to move the transition process along. NBC News also reported the handover, which came one week after two former Christie associates were found guilty in the New Jersey "Bridgegate" scandal.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

