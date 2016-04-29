Indiana Governor Pence says he will back Cruz for president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indiana Governor Mike Pence said on Friday he would vote for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in the state’s primary next week, calling him a “principled conservative” who represented the ideas of former Republican President Ronald Reagan.
In announcing his decision to back Cruz, Pence praised Republican front-runner Donald Trump and said he would work hard to get the eventual Republican nominee elected in November.
Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann