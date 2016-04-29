FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Governor Pence says he will back Cruz for president
April 29, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Indiana Governor Pence says he will back Cruz for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indiana Governor Mike Pence said on Friday he would vote for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in the state’s primary next week, calling him a “principled conservative” who represented the ideas of former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

In announcing his decision to back Cruz, Pence praised Republican front-runner Donald Trump and said he would work hard to get the eventual Republican nominee elected in November.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
