10 months ago
Pennsylvania glitches did not cause ballots to be miscounted: officials
November 8, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

Pennsylvania glitches did not cause ballots to be miscounted: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hundreds of Temple University students wait in an hour-long line to vote during the U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 8, 2016.Charles Mostoller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Election officials in three Pennsylvania counties said they believed no ballots had been wrongly counted as a result of computer malfunctions, despite reports on Tuesday that touch-screen voting machines in the state were switching votes.

Officials in Cumberland, Perry and Butler Counties in Pennsylvania told Reuters that they had no reason to believe the mistakes were affecting voters from one party more than the other, and that voters were catching the mistakes on "review screens" before their ballots were cast.

Reporting by David Ingram and Julia Harte; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
