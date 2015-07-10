FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican presidential hopeful Perry's Super PACs raise nearly $17 million: CNN
#Politics
July 10, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Republican presidential hopeful Perry's Super PACs raise nearly $17 million: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry discusses his economic plan at a National Press Club luncheon speech in Washington July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - Three Super PACs supporting U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry have raised nearly $17 million, CNN reported on Friday, citing a senior adviser for the groups.

Two pro-Perry groups - Opportunity and Freedom PAC and Opportunity and Freedom PAC I - raised $12.8 million in the first half of the year, CNN said.

A third Super PAC, which was created on Thursday, collected a $4 million check from a single donor, bringing the tally for the three groups to $16.8 million as of July 10, CNN said, citing Austin Barbour, a senior adviser to all three affiliated groups.

The total puts Perry, a former Texas governor, far behind Jeb Bush, the fund-raising leader in the Republican presidential field, whose Super PAC reported amassing more than $103 million as of June 30.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
