10 months ago
The Exchange podcast: Economic Dream Team Machine
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

The Exchange podcast: Economic Dream Team Machine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination photo shows Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during their third and final debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on October 19, 2016.

WASHINGTON Reuters Breakingviews) - With the U.S. presidential election entering its final days, the jockeying for prime economic-policy roles has begun in earnest. Who will run the Treasury Department? Who will be the next commerce secretary? Politico's Ben White and Breakingviews' Gina Chon weigh in.

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com.

