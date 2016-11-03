FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Exchange podcast: Anthony Scaramucci
#Breakingviews
November 3, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

The Exchange podcast: Anthony Scaramucci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, March 14, 2007.Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Support for Donald Trump is thin on Wall Street. One exception is SkyBridge fund chief Anthony Scaramucci, now an economic adviser to the Republican candidate. Scaramucci explains why he's with Trump, and how it has affected his profile among the financial community.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

