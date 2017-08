A combination photo shows U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. on October 26, 2016 and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S. on October 27, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a three-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released on Monday.

The poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 44 percent to 41 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson was at 4 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein was at 2 percent.