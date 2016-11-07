Janet Reno, first U.S. woman attorney general, dies aged 78
Janet Reno, the first woman U.S. attorney general who served eight tumultuous years with President Bill Clinton, has died aged 78.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a three-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released on Monday.
The poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 44 percent to 41 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson was at 4 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein was at 2 percent.
NEW YORK The raucous, passionate and unpredictable 2016 U.S. presidential election is on track to notch another distinction: the most wagered-upon political event ever.
MANCHESTER, N.H./STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN As Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton criss-crossed the United States on Sunday in a final, frenzied burst of campaigning, the Republican said he was the "last chance" to fix a broken country while his Democratic rival said a "moment of reckoning" had arrived.