10 months ago
CBS poll shows Clinton with 4-point lead vs Trump in White House race
November 7, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

CBS poll shows Clinton with 4-point lead vs Trump in White House race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during an event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016 and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally in Roanoke, Virginia, September 24, 2016 in a combination of file photographs.Charles Mostoller/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A CBS News poll released on Monday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holding a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

The survey of 1,753 U.S. adults was taken Nov. 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

A Washington Post/ABC poll released earlier on Monday also found Clinton with a 4 percentage point lead. A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll found a 3 point lead for the former secretary of state.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

