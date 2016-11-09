FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Factbox: Where Trump found his edge over Clinton
#Politics
November 9, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

Factbox: Where Trump found his edge over Clinton

Chris Kahn

1 Min Read

Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump fared better with parts of U.S. society than expected, and Democrat Hillary Clinton did worse, to produce a U.S. presidential election outcome that defied opinion polls forecasting a Clinton victory.

Early readings from a Reuters/Ipsos national Election Day opinion poll help explain how the New York real estate magnate eked out his advantage in Tuesday's vote.

The Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It included more than 45,000 people who voted in the presidential election. The poll reading was taken after most – but not all – voters were counted in the presidential election. It will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.

Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
