Clinton leads Trump by 2 points in Fox News poll

U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (R) speak at campaign rallies in Westbury, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016 and Toledo, Ohio, U.S. September 21, 2016 in a combination of file photos.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 2 percentage points in a four-way race, according to a Fox News opinion poll released on Friday.

The poll of 1,211 registered voters was conducted Tuesday to Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2-1/2 percentage points, Fox News said.

Clinton had 45 percent support and Trump 43 percent. Clinton was up by 3 points a week ago and by 6 points in mid-October, Fox News said.