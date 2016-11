A combination photo shows U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) in Los Angeles, California on May 5, 2016 and in Eugene, Oregon, U.S. on May 6, 2016 respectively. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (L) and Jim Urquhart/File Photos

WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton holds a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a four-way White House race, according to an opinion poll released by Fox News on Monday.

Clinton had 48 percent support in the poll of likely voters in Tuesday's election against Trump's 44 percent, Fox News said. Clinton had had a 2-point edge in the previous Fox News poll released on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)