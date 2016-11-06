FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Clinton leads Trump 48-43 percent in Washington Post-ABC tracking poll
November 6, 2016 / 4:37 AM / 10 months ago

Clinton leads Trump 48-43 percent in Washington Post-ABC tracking poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attend campaign rallies in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016 and Manchester, New Hampshire U.S., October 24, 2016 in a combination of file photos.Mike Segar/Carlos Barria/Files

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a five-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the latest Washington Post-ABC Tracking Poll released early on Sunday.

In the Post-ABC poll released on Friday, Clinton led Trump by 47 percent to 44 percent.

Clinton had an advantage in affirmative support, the poll said, with 55 percent of backers saying they are mainly supporting her, compared with 43 percent of Trump voters. More Trump voters say they “mainly oppose Clinton.”

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

