U.S. presidential rivals Clinton, Sanders tied in support among Democrats: poll

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders writes on his notes as his rival Hillary Clinton walks behind him during a commercial break at the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The top contenders in both the Democratic and the Republican presidential nominating races have roughly equal support among members of their respective parties, according to a national Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

The results suggest the race to get onto the Nov. 8 presidential ballot is tightening, as candidates prepare for their next state contest, in New York next week.

In the Democratic race, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont each had 48 percent support, according to responses from 719 Democrats polled from April 8-12. The two have been tied frequently since February.

In the Republican race, celebrity real estate developer Donald Trump had 41 percent support, to 35 percent for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, according to responses from 598 Republicans. The result was within the poll’s credibility interval.

Cruz’s support has risen in recent weeks, making him the first candidate to rival Trump’s popularity among Republicans since neurosurgeon Ben Carson in November.

