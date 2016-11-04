Clinton leading Trump by 2 points in McClatchy-Marist poll

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 2 percentage points in the White House race, according to a McClatchy-Marist poll released on Friday.

The poll of 940 likely voters conducted Nov. 1-3 showed Clinton with 46 percent and Trump at 44 percent. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

A September McClatchy-Marist poll showed Clinton with 48 percent and Trump at 41 percent.