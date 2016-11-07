A combination photo shows Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) in Palm Beach, Florida and Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) in Miami, Florida at their respective Super Tuesday primaries campaign events on March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette (L), Javier Galeano (R)

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led Republican Donald Trump by 6 percentage points among likely U.S. voters in a Monmouth University poll released on Monday, a day before the U.S. presidential election.

The survey of 802 registered voters found 50 percent backed Clinton while 44 percent supported Trump, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, the university said in a statement. Its last poll released on Oct. 17 found Clinton up by 12 points, it said.

Several other national opinion polls released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3-point or 4-point advantage.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)