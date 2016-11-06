NBC-Wall Street Journal poll has Clinton leading Trump by four points

U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (R) speak at campaign rallies in Westbury, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016 and Toledo, Ohio, U.S. September 21, 2016 in a combination of file photos.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday.

The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 44 percent to 40 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson was at 6 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein had 2 percent.

Clinton's lead shrank from 11 points over Trump the last time the poll was conducted in mid-October, before the FBI said it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the former secretary of state.

The poll also showed Clinton with a 12 percentage point lead over Trump - 51 percent to 39 percent - among people who have said they have voted early.