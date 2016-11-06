FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
NBC-Wall Street Journal poll has Clinton leading Trump by four points
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 6, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 10 months ago

NBC-Wall Street Journal poll has Clinton leading Trump by four points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (R) speak at campaign rallies in Westbury, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016 and Toledo, Ohio, U.S. September 21, 2016 in a combination of file photos.Carlos Barria/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday.

The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 44 percent to 40 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson was at 6 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein had 2 percent.

Clinton's lead shrank from 11 points over Trump the last time the poll was conducted in mid-October, before the FBI said it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the former secretary of state.

The poll also showed Clinton with a 12 percentage point lead over Trump - 51 percent to 39 percent - among people who have said they have voted early.

Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.