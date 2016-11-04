FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Clinton leads Trump by 4 points in Washington Post: ABC News poll
November 4, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton leads Trump by 4 points in Washington Post: ABC News poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016.Joe Raedle/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in a four-war race for the Nov. 8 election, according to a Washington Post-ABC News opinion poll of likely voters released on Friday.

Clinton had 47 percent support compared with Trump's 43 percent in the poll conducted from Monday to Thursday, the Post said. It said Clinton's lead was up from 3 points in the previous day's poll but still "within the range of sampling error."

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
