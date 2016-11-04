Clinton leads Trump by 4 points in Washington Post: ABC News poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in a four-war race for the Nov. 8 election, according to a Washington Post-ABC News opinion poll of likely voters released on Friday.
Clinton had 47 percent support compared with Trump's 43 percent in the poll conducted from Monday to Thursday, the Post said. It said Clinton's lead was up from 3 points in the previous day's poll but still "within the range of sampling error."
Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech