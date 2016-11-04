Clinton leads Trump by 4 points in Washington Post: ABC News poll

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in a four-war race for the Nov. 8 election, according to a Washington Post-ABC News opinion poll of likely voters released on Friday.

Clinton had 47 percent support compared with Trump's 43 percent in the poll conducted from Monday to Thursday, the Post said. It said Clinton's lead was up from 3 points in the previous day's poll but still "within the range of sampling error."