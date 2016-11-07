FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Clinton leads Trump 47-43 percent in White House race: Washington Post/ABC poll
November 7, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton leads Trump 47-43 percent in White House race: Washington Post/ABC poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination photo shows Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during their third and final debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on October 19, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton held a four percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Monday, one day before the U.S. presidential election.

In a survey of 1,763 likely U.S. voters, 47 percent said they backed Clinton and 43 percent said they supported Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, according to the Washington Post.

A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3 point lead.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

