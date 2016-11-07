Clinton leads Trump 47-43 percent in White House race: Washington Post/ABC poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton held a four percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Monday, one day before the U.S. presidential election.
In a survey of 1,763 likely U.S. voters, 47 percent said they backed Clinton and 43 percent said they supported Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, according to the Washington Post.
A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3 point lead.
Reporting by Susan Heavey