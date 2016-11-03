FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Clinton holds slim lead over Trump in presidential race: polls
November 3, 2016 / 11:54 AM / 10 months ago

Clinton holds slim lead over Trump in presidential race: polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens as U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (not pictured) speaks during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S. on October 27, 2016.Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Hillary Clinton maintained her narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race just days ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to two polls released on Thursday.

A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the Oct. 28-Nov. 1 survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. A Washington Post/ABC poll showed Clinton 2 percentage points ahead among 1,767 likely voters surveyed Oct. 29 - Nov. 1. It also had a 3-percentage point margin of error.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander
