10 months ago
Vatican wishes Trump well in U.S. presidency, prays for 'enlightenment'
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 10 months ago

Vatican wishes Trump well in U.S. presidency, prays for 'enlightenment'

Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.Eduardo Munoz - RTSP0NI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Catholic Church's highest-ranking diplomat wished U.S. President-elect Donald Trump well on Wednesday, saying he would pray for the new incumbent to be "enlightened".

"We wish the new president well, that he may have a truly fruitful government," Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the papal state's radio station.

"We pledge to pray that God enlightens him and supports him in the service of his country of course, but also in the service of wellbeing and peace in the world. I think today everyone needs to work to change the global situation, which is one of deep laceration and serious conflict."

Earlier this year, Pope Francis suggested Donald Trump was "not Christian" because of his stance on immigration. A papal spokesman later said this was not a personal attack on the Republican party candidate.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
