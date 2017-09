Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus listens to a question during an interview in Washington May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus said a meeting on Thursday with presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan was a step toward unifying the divided Republican Party.

“The meeting was great. It was a very positive step toward party unity,” Priebus posted on Twitter after the meeting.