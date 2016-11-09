FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Anti-Trump demonstrators set fires, break windows in California
November 9, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

Anti-Trump demonstrators set fires, break windows in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters against president-elect Donald Trump march peacefully through Oakland, California, U.S., November 9, 2016. A separate group earlier in the night set fire to garbage bins and smashed multiple windows.Noah Berger

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Protests against Donald Trump broke out in California's Bay Area late on Tuesday after the Republican candidate won the U.S. presidential election, a Reuters witness and local media reported.

Demonstrators set fire to a likeness of Trump, smashed store front windows and set garbage and tires on fire in downtown Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco. A few miles away, University of California, Berkeley students protested on campus.

A demonstration also unfolded at the University of California, Davis where students blocked streets as they marched and chanted anti-Trump slogans and "You are not America, we are America," according to Twitter posts.

One protester in Oakland was struck by a vehicle after blocking a highway, local media reported.

Reporting by Noah Berger in Oakland and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mary Milliken

