BERKELEY, Calif. Some 1,500 high school students and teachers in Berkeley, California, near San Francisco, walked out of classes on Wednesday chanting "not our president" to protest Republican Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

The students rallied in the courtyard of Berkeley High School, according to Charles Burress, spokesman for the Berkeley Unified School District, who estimated the crowd size. They then marched toward the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, a city known for its progressive politics.

"We're sitting here, setting our clocks back to 1950 electing this fool. You know? Trump honestly just makes us realize how much hate and ignorance is left," one female student told the rally, according to a live stream of the demonstration on the social media app Periscope.

She said people of color were afraid about the potential for discrimination, and immigrant families were now worried about the threat of deportation threatened by Trump.

Photos uploaded to Twitter showed hundreds of students protesting, many carrying signs decrying the president-elect and waving Mexican flags, along with the hashtags #NotMyPresident and #BHSWalkout.

One of Trump's campaign pledges was to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out undocumented immigrants.

Burress said some teachers demonstrated with students, though he could not estimate the number of staff joining in the action.

Smaller groups of students walked out of classes in nearby Oakland and Seattle, Washington, while several hundred students at the University of Texas protested as well, according to local reports.

Anti-Trump rallies were planned later Wednesday in New York, Boston, Chicago and other cities, according to social media postings. A Facebook page for a protest scheduled for Manhattan's Union Square Park showed more than 8,000 people planned to attend.

The demonstrations followed a night of protests around the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in the country in response to Trump's political upset.

Demonstrators smashed storefront windows and set garbage and tires ablaze late Tuesday in downtown Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco. A few miles away, students at the University of California at Berkeley students protested on campus.

