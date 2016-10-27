Russia's Putin says Trump behaves extravagantly to get message across

KRASNAYA POLYANA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump behaved extravagantly during his campaign because he represented ordinary voters and wanted to get his message across.

"He has chosen a method to get through to voters' hearts," Putin told foreign policy experts in southern Russia.

"He (Trump) behaves extravagantly of course, we see this, but I think there's a reason for this."