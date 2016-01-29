FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican debate without Trump draws 12.5 million viewers to Fox News
#U.S. Elections
January 29, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Republican debate without Trump draws 12.5 million viewers to Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Governor Chris Christie, Dr. Ben Carson, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Marco Rubio, former Governor Jeb Bush and Governor John Kasich pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Republican presidential debate held without front-runner Donald Trump attracted 12.5 million viewers to Fox News Channel on Thursday, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

Trump boycotted the event after Fox News, owned by 21st Century Fox, refused to yield to his demand that network anchor Megyn Kelly be replaced as a moderator.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editin gby Tom Brown)

