10 months ago
Danish PM says world needs U.S. 'not to close in on itself'
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

Danish PM says world needs U.S. 'not to close in on itself'

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks during a press meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark August 30, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Olafur Steinar Gestsson viaFile Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen joined other European leaders in congratulating Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election but said the world now needs the United States "not to close in on itself".

"I have during the election campaign expressed concerns over signs that the US is closing in on itself, which is unfortunately also the case in Europe," Rasmussen told a group of reporters on Wednesday.

He said a more protectionist United States could create problems for a small export-reliant country like Denmark, just like Britain leaving the EU could.

Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
