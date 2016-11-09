Danish PM says world needs U.S. 'not to close in on itself'

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen joined other European leaders in congratulating Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election but said the world now needs the United States "not to close in on itself".

"I have during the election campaign expressed concerns over signs that the US is closing in on itself, which is unfortunately also the case in Europe," Rasmussen told a group of reporters on Wednesday.

He said a more protectionist United States could create problems for a small export-reliant country like Denmark, just like Britain leaving the EU could.