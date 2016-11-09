FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi congratulates Trump, looks forward to new era of closer ties
November 9, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt's Sisi congratulates Trump, looks forward to new era of closer ties

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades (unseen) at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, October 11, 2016. Picture taken October 11, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday on his victory in the U.S. presidential election and said he hoped his election would unleash a new era of closer ties with Washington.

"The Egyptian Arab Republic is looking forward to the period of Donald Trump's presidency to imbue new spirit into the path of Egyptian-American ties with more cooperation and coordination in the interests of both the Egyptian and American people," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
