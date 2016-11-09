Trump victory may create new tension between U.S. and Islam: Indonesia clerical body

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Donald Trump's U.S. election victory may create fresh tension between the United States and the Islamic world, an official at Indonesia's top Muslim clerical body said on Wednesday.

Trump, who once proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, stunned the world by defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, ending eight years of Democratic rule.

Trump had made "negative, cynical" comments about Muslims in the past, Din Syamsuddin, a senior official at the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), told reporters in Jakarta. "He had forgotten that many Americans are immigrants."

Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population.