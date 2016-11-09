FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:19 AM / 10 months ago

Britain's Johnson says looks forward to continuing UK-U.S. partnership with Trump

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has previously criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, congratulated him on his victory on Wednesday and said he looked forward to continuing the partnership between the two nations.

"I believe passionately in the importance of the UK - US relationship and am confident we can take it forward together," Johnson, who was formerly mayor of London, said on his Twitter feed.

Last year, Johnson said that he feared going to New York because of "the real risk of meeting Donald Trump" after the billionaire said parts of London were now so radicalised they could no longer be policed by officers, who feared for their lives.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

