Kremlin: renewed dialogue needed between Washington and Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Suggestions Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election are absurd and a renewed dialogue is needed between Washington and Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin currently had no plans to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump or incumbent U.S. President Barack Obama.

He said Russia hoped coordination with United States on the Syria crisis would improve under the new U.S. president.