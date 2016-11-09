FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kremlin: renewed dialogue needed between Washington and Moscow
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 10 months ago

Kremlin: renewed dialogue needed between Washington and Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Suggestions Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election are absurd and a renewed dialogue is needed between Washington and Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin currently had no plans to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump or incumbent U.S. President Barack Obama.

He said Russia hoped coordination with United States on the Syria crisis would improve under the new U.S. president.

Reporting by Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
